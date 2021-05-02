CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $61,613.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.