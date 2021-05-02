Crypton (CRP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $474.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Crypton has a market cap of $558,152.60 and $474.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00182789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,711,889 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

