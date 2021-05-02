Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $305,365.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

