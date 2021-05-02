CryptoPing Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.74 million and $40.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

