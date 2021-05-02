CryptoPing Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $40.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00280159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01121069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.57 or 0.00768829 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.93 or 0.99973617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

