Cryptrust (CTRT) Trading 147.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 168.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded 147.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $207,781.39 and $29.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.