CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 648,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

