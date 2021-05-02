Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $13,094.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.