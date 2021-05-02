Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

