Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

