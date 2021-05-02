Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 456.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

