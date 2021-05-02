Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $252.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.16. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

