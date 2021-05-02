Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $891.61 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $891.61 million and $182.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.