Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.