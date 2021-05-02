cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114,416.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $114,416.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $7,058.62 or 0.12501097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

