CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

