CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

