Cwm LLC Buys 100,749 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.21 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

