Cwm LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 563.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 220.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

