Cwm LLC Has $27.14 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

