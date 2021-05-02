Cwm LLC Has $35.19 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 31,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 118.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 145,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

