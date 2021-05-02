Cwm LLC Sells 465,436 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MBS ETF worth $76,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

