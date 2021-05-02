Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $172.35. 4,087,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

