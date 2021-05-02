Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Upwork accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,411. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

