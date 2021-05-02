Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $1.10 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $208.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average is $190.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.