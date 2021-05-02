Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 3.9% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.16. 1,409,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.94. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $258.30 and a one year high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

