Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Sells 2,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 4.6% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.