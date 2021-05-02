DAEX (DAX) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.49 million and $66,254.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.