DAO Maker Price Reaches $7.28 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00012820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $145.79 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

