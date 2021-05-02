DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,526.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,881.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.03 or 0.01731717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00582687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

