Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $316.09 or 0.00556515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $580.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.64 or 0.02596301 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,111,504 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

