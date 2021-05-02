Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

DASTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

