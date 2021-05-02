DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Cap of $25.40 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and $3.69 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

