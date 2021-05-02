DATA (DTA) Market Cap Reaches $26.37 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $7.58 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

