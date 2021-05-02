Datamine (DAM) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $174,747.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072819 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.