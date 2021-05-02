Datum (DAT) Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $232,160.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

