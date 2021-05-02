Dawn Protocol Price Up 37.3% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $493.58 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.27 or 0.00014570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

