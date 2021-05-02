DDKoin Trading Up 3.9% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $9,037.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030503 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011599 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003575 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

