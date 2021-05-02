Decentraland Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.96 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.21 billion and $125.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.