DECOIN Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004358 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00713031 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014509 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,544,275 coins and its circulating supply is 54,685,688 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

