DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $134,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

