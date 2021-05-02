DeepBrain Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $949,573.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $949,573.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00192082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

