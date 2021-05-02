Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

