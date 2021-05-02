DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Tops $20,882.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 97.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $20,882.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019179 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,473,651 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

