DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $12.01 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $13,008.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021299 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,474,162 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

