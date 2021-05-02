DeFi Bids Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,345.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

