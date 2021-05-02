DeFiner (FIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $218,456.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $218,456.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

