DeFinition (DZI) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001888 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $13.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

