Degenerator (MEME) Price Down 2.8% Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.00557728 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.52 or 0.02633437 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

