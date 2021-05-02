DEJAVE (DJV) Tops One Day Volume of $3,791.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,466.49 or 0.02578769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $3,791.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.